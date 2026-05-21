Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $2.38 Million in American States Water Company $AWR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,829 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.08% of American States Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American States Water by 150.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 55.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,766 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 258,388 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in American States Water by 206.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 78,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American States Water by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,182 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of American States Water from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on AWR

American States Water Stock Up 0.5%

AWR stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $69.45 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American States Water's payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway purchased 527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.92 per share, for a total transaction of $40,009.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,042,873.60. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Rowley sold 1,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $99,169.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $495,846. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 800 shares of company stock worth $60,402 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

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