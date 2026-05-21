Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $2.53 Million in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other ARM news, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,090,501.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $3,157,313.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at $25,921,129.22. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 168,589 shares of company stock worth $31,508,607 in the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an outperform rating and a $300 price target , highlighting upside tied to Arm’s AI infrastructure and CPU growth potential.

Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an rating and a , highlighting upside tied to Arm’s AI infrastructure and CPU growth potential. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also turned more constructive, raising its price target to $265 from $165 and reiterating a Buy , citing a stronger AGI CPU growth narrative.

TD Cowen also turned more constructive, raising its price target to from $165 and reiterating a , citing a stronger AGI CPU growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Arm as a key beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, helping extend the stock’s strong upward trend.

Media coverage pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Arm as a key beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, helping extend the stock’s strong upward trend. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were described as pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity compensation tax withholding, which makes them less meaningful as a business signal.

Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were described as pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity compensation tax withholding, which makes them less meaningful as a business signal. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reported that ARM fell on news of a possible U.S. antitrust probe, raising concerns about future scrutiny of Arm’s licensing model and creating some regulatory overhang. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

ARM Trading Up 15.0%

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $256.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $259.44. The company has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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