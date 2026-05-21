Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Is Waiting! Get MarketBeat All Access Today
Lock In $149
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $2.74 Million in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Dominion Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking opened a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter, buying 46,757 shares worth about $2.74 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other investors holding 73.04% of Dominion Energy’s stock. Several large firms, including Vanguard and Capital Research Global Investors, also increased their stakes.
  • Dominion recently beat quarterly earnings expectations and reaffirmed a full-year outlook, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, equal to a 3.9% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dominion Energy.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,355,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,934,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,870,966,000 after acquiring an additional 592,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,880,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,678,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $897,871,000 after acquiring an additional 422,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $67.64 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dominion Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
One algorithm, 17 years, nearly 2,000% total returns
One algorithm, 17 years, nearly 2,000% total returns
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines