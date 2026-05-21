Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $2.74 Million in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,355,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,934,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,870,966,000 after acquiring an additional 592,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,880,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,678,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $897,871,000 after acquiring an additional 422,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The NextEra deal could give Dominion a much larger platform to serve rapidly growing data center and industrial power demand, which bulls say could support higher long-term earnings growth. Dominion Energy: The NextEra Merger Could Unlock The AI Power Trade

The NextEra deal could give Dominion a much larger platform to serve rapidly growing data center and industrial power demand, which bulls say could support higher long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting the merger as a major strategic win for Dominion, with estimates calling for roughly 9% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2032 if the deal closes and synergies are realized. Can NextEra Energy & Dominion Merger Boost the Formers' Fortune?

Analysts and commentators are highlighting the merger as a major strategic win for Dominion, with estimates calling for roughly 9% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2032 if the deal closes and synergies are realized. Neutral Sentiment: The deal is still subject to extensive regulatory review, and several reports note that regulators will focus heavily on whether the merger keeps electricity bills affordable for customers. Giant US power merger bets on AI build-out, but may hinge on power bills

The deal is still subject to extensive regulatory review, and several reports note that regulators will focus heavily on whether the merger keeps electricity bills affordable for customers. Negative Sentiment: Law firms have started investigating the proposed sale, questioning whether the exchange ratio and process are fair to Dominion shareholders, which could add uncertainty and potential legal overhang. Dominion Energy Investor Alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $67.64 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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