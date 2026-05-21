Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $3.47 Million in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $536.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 1.0%

SNPS stock opened at $498.93 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Synopsys's revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention has increased after Synopsys posted strong Q1 FY26 results, including roughly 65% year-over-year revenue growth and higher non-GAAP earnings, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth momentum and updated guidance.

Investor attention has increased after Synopsys posted strong Q1 FY26 results, including roughly 65% year-over-year revenue growth and higher non-GAAP earnings, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth momentum and updated guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains favorable, with Wall Street’s average brokerage recommendation effectively at “Buy,” which can help support the stock as investors look for confirmation of upside potential.

Analyst coverage remains favorable, with Wall Street’s average brokerage recommendation effectively at “Buy,” which can help support the stock as investors look for confirmation of upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Synopsys as a “trending stock” suggest rising market attention, which can contribute to stronger trading activity and a constructive short-term tone.

Articles highlighting Synopsys as a “trending stock” suggest rising market attention, which can contribute to stronger trading activity and a constructive short-term tone. Positive Sentiment: The company’s partnership with Quantinuum adds another growth narrative by tying Synopsys to emerging quantum-computing use cases, expanding the perceived long-term opportunity set.

The company’s partnership with Quantinuum adds another growth narrative by tying Synopsys to emerging quantum-computing use cases, expanding the perceived long-term opportunity set. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent pieces are mostly valuation and comparison articles, indicating that investors are still debating whether the stock’s premium multiple is justified after its strong run and recent integration progress.

Several recent pieces are mostly valuation and comparison articles, indicating that investors are still debating whether the stock’s premium multiple is justified after its strong run and recent integration progress. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Synopsys may be too expensive below $500 and that its AI exposure is not as pure as other semiconductor names, which could cap enthusiasm if valuation concerns return.

Some commentary argues Synopsys may be too expensive below $500 and that its AI exposure is not as pure as other semiconductor names, which could cap enthusiasm if valuation concerns return. Negative Sentiment: Broader stock-performance commentary noted the shares still underperform the market on a longer horizon, reminding investors that recent gains have not fully erased earlier weakness.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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