Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $3.57 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,953 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $214,200 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.0%

VRSK opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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