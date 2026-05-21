Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $4.79 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of COF opened at $187.15 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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