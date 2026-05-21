Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $4.92 Million in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 29,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.71.

View Our Latest Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is 63.95%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $726,073.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,605.86. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,165,559. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 155,893 shares of company stock worth $7,512,360 over the last 90 days. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royalty Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royalty Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Royalty Pharma currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here