Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $5.13 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $169.25.

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TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with earnings of $1.19 per share versus about $1.01 expected, while revenue came in at $14.32 billion, above forecasts. Article Title

TJX beat Q1 estimates with earnings of $1.19 per share versus about $1.01 expected, while revenue came in at $14.32 billion, above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6% and pretax margin improved to 12.0%, showing that traffic and profitability remain strong across banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Article Title

Comparable sales rose 6% and pretax margin improved to 12.0%, showing that traffic and profitability remain strong across banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year FY27 guidance, including EPS to $5.08-$5.15 and comp sales growth to 3%-4%, signaling confidence that momentum will continue. Article Title

The company raised full-year FY27 guidance, including EPS to $5.08-$5.15 and comp sales growth to 3%-4%, signaling confidence that momentum will continue. Positive Sentiment: TJX also increased its share buyback authorization to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which is supportive for earnings per share and investor returns. Article Title

TJX also increased its share buyback authorization to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which is supportive for earnings per share and investor returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Q2 EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.17 is roughly in line with consensus, so the market is mostly reacting to the stronger full-year outlook rather than a big near-term beat. Article Title

Management’s Q2 EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.17 is roughly in line with consensus, so the market is mostly reacting to the stronger full-year outlook rather than a big near-term beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary was mixed on upside from here, with some noting the stock already reflects much of the beat-and-raise optimism. Article Title

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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