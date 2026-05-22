Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.39.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $382.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.15. The firm has a market cap of $347.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $410 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling renewed confidence in the managed-care leader and supporting the stock’s rebound narrative. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $410 and kept an rating, signaling renewed confidence in the managed-care leader and supporting the stock’s rebound narrative. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for UNH, including FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests analysts see earnings momentum continuing over the next couple of years. Article Title

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for UNH, including FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests analysts see earnings momentum continuing over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted UnitedHealth as a strong value opportunity and a likely beneficiary of managed care growth outpacing the broader economy, reinforcing the bullish investment case. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted UnitedHealth as a strong value opportunity and a likely beneficiary of managed care growth outpacing the broader economy, reinforcing the bullish investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting that UNH is up since its last earnings report reflects continued post-earnings optimism, but it does not add a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Coverage noting that UNH is up since its last earnings report reflects continued post-earnings optimism, but it does not add a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: News that Berkshire Hathaway sold its UnitedHealth stake pressured sentiment, as some investors viewed the exit as a vote of no confidence despite broader analyst optimism. Article Title

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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