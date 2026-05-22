Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,988 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $221.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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