Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,246 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,273,517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $897,869,000 after purchasing an additional 249,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,143,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $705,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,181 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $324,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $275,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,007,335 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Valero Energy Stock Down 5.1%

VLO stock opened at $240.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $263.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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