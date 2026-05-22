Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 130,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 498.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 930.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 332,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of DINO opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $74.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.91.

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HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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