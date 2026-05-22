Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,001 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in DexCom by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts: Sign Up

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $71.90 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. DexCom's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $101,847.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,384.64. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $379,990. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DexCom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DexCom wasn't on the list.

While DexCom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here