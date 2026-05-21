Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,302 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.57. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 25,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $739,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $295,979.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,209.97. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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