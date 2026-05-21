Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,545 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,172,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,758,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $960,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $901,146,000 after buying an additional 288,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,033,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $622,862,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in Duke Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 419,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.01. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.39 and a 52 week high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy’s latest earnings call highlighted progress on its large growth plan, reinforcing the company’s long-term earnings and capital investment story. Duke Energy EPS Jumps as Massive Growth Plan Advances

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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