Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,626 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.89.

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

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