Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $139.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $122.40 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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