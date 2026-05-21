Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,492 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,125,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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