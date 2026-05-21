Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Article Title

Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Positive Sentiment: Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Article Title

Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Article Title

Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also continues to focus on pipeline hopes, patent risks, and valuation moves, which keep investor attention on long-term execution rather than near-term financial results. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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