Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,291 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 9.3%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 20,621 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,500,177.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,731,818.75. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,925 shares of company stock worth $14,323,395. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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