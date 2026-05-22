Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,019,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,613,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Article Title

Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Article Title

The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Article Title

Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Article Title

Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer was also listed as a participant in an AI industry summit, but this appears unrelated to the company’s core investment thesis and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $28.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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