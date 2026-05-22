Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,007 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,952,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $355.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SYK opened at $313.48 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $325.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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