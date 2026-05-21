Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,536 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,304,824,000 after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,680,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Article Title

Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Article Title

Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that CFO Denis Coleman sold shares are worth noting, but the transaction appears to be a partial sale and does not by itself change the long-term outlook. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $981.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.50 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.40. The stock has a market cap of $289.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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