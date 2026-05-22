Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $739,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 85,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $5,663,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $110,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $506.83 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.07 and a 12-month high of $528.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $447.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.56.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. Valmont Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $500.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

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