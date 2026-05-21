Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,203.75. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here