Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Duolingo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,861,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duolingo by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company's stock worth $477,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 78.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 740,869 shares of the company's stock worth $238,441,000 after buying an additional 325,648 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Duolingo by 5,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 560,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,368,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 22,970.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,650,000 after buying an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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More Duolingo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duolingo this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Duolingo’s General Counsel Stephen Chen, along with other insiders including Robert Meese and Natalie Glance, sold shares in recent transactions. The company said these sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity awards, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling, but they can still weigh on investor sentiment. Article Title

Duolingo’s General Counsel Stephen Chen, along with other insiders including Robert Meese and Natalie Glance, sold shares in recent transactions. The company said these sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity awards, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling, but they can still weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Duolingo reported solid first-quarter results earlier this month, beating earnings and revenue estimates and posting 26.5% year-over-year revenue growth. That supports the long-term story, but it may not be enough to offset recent concerns about valuation and the stock’s sharp pullback from its highs. Article Title

Duolingo reported solid first-quarter results earlier this month, beating earnings and revenue estimates and posting 26.5% year-over-year revenue growth. That supports the long-term story, but it may not be enough to offset recent concerns about valuation and the stock’s sharp pullback from its highs. Neutral Sentiment: Duolingo is also selling its East Liberty headquarters and consolidating operations in a nearby tower, suggesting a real estate and office footprint shift rather than a fundamental business issue. Investors may view this as cost management, but it is not a major growth catalyst. Article Title

Duolingo Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.89 and a 12-month high of $540.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, Director James H. Shelton purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.76 per share, with a total value of $498,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $960,888.32. This trade represents a 107.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864 over the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Duolingo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

See Also

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