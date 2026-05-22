Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

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McDonald's Trading Up 1.3%

McDonald's stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.44. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.98 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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