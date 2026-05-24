Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,237 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819,165 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 414,134 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49,020.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 891,043 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,229 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 421,541 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 251,900 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,650 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen raised Globus Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.36.

View Our Latest Report on GMED

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.Globus Medical's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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