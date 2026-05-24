Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 12,712.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:VMI opened at $513.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $449.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.94 and a 52 week high of $528.49. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. Valmont Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.78 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,294,213.06. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $500.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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