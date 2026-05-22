Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases Shares of 32,849 H2O America $HTO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.09% of H2O America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H2O America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in H2O America by 7,646.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners purchased 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip purchased 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of H2O America from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTO

H2O America Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:HTO opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.35. H2O America has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.29 million for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H2O America will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. H2O America's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

H2O America Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report).

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