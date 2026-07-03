Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Sells 174,023 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,814 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 174,023 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:KMI opened at $32.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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