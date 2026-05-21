Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,394 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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