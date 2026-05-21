Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,745 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Clean Harbors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.08.

Read Our Latest Report on CLH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,463,023.14. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $1,373,945.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $291.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

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