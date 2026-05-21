Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $3.59 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,056,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 18.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company's stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,732,086 shares of the company's stock worth $634,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,079,956 shares of the company's stock worth $452,952,000 after purchasing an additional 224,909 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Pinterest by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,801,983 shares of the company's stock worth $305,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,926 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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