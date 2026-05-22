Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Article Title

Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Positive Sentiment: UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article Title

UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Article Title

Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Article Title

Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Article Title

ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s partnership with Tata Electronics to supply lithography technology for India’s first commercial chip fab expands ASML’s long-term growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

ASML Stock Up 2.7%

ASML stock opened at $1,592.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $626.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,428.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,295.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,603.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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