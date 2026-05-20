Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,035 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Article Title

The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Article Title

Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Robert W. Baird and Bank of America both lowered price targets on BSX, which may temper enthusiasm even though both firms kept constructive ratings. Article Title

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here