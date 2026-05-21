Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Cigna Group $CI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,005 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Cigna Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $121,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Cigna Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $197,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $4,124,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $275.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.77. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $338.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here