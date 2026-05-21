Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,184 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 99,992 shares of company stock valued at $139,220,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,553.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,335.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,132.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $643.36 and a 12-month high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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