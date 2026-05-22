Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.08% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in Progyny by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 22,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGNY

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 8,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $211,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,106.50. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock worth $579,977. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Progyny Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of PGNY opened at $24.69 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Progyny's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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