Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,128 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $36,451,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 814,318 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 155.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 955,010 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 581,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 568,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Steven Madden Stock Up 2.1%

SHOO stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The business's 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Steven Madden's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 27th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,095.20. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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