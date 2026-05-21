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Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking opened a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter, buying 5,147 shares valued at about $2.315 million.
  • Institutional interest in Tesla remains strong, with several other funds increasing holdings and 66.2% of the stock now owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Tesla continues to face a mixed backdrop: it beat Q1 EPS estimates, but insiders have been selling shares and analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a target price of $395.20.
  • Interested in Tesla? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $417.26 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $387.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 382.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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