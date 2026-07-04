Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cencora by 7.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 94.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Cencora by 26.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $296.43 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $277.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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