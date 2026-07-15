Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Acquires Shares of 207,884 Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. Rayonier accounts for 11.9% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Rayonier by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $61,816.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,445,770.10. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.2%

RYN stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 68.61%.The business had revenue of $276.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 233.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Rayonier's payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc NYSE: RYN is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company's core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier's timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

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