Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,713 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 2.52% of Cavco Industries worth $115,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 852,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,798,128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,062,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,682 shares of the construction company's stock worth $165,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 82.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 369,177 shares of the construction company's stock worth $213,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,847 shares of the construction company's stock worth $137,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,036 shares of the construction company's stock worth $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $625.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO stock opened at $549.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $505.68 and its 200 day moving average is $554.43. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $393.53 and a one year high of $713.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $550.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.06 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.75, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,213.75. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison Aden sold 129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.76, for a total transaction of $58,793.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.56. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360 shares of company stock worth $182,127. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

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