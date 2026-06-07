Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $153.69 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,280 shares of the company's stock after selling 320,231 shares during the quarter. FirstCash makes up approximately 1.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 2.19% of FirstCash worth $153,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,956 shares of the company's stock worth $649,040,000 after buying an additional 83,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,699 shares of the company's stock worth $166,367,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 742,610 shares of the company's stock worth $117,644,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company's stock worth $97,503,000 after buying an additional 251,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,634 shares of the company's stock worth $85,489,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $454,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,980.86. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,013.60. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,656. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Trading Up 1.3%

FirstCash stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.70.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. FirstCash's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Further Reading

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