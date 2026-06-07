Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $214.15 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 86,747 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.39% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $214,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $426,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $151.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.64.

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About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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