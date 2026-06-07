Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases Shares of 524,325 Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 524,325 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $90,661,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 3.04% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,328,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,448 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $110.00 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.28.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Insider Activity

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $415,931. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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