Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 134,682 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894,607 shares of the bank's stock after selling 134,682 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. comprises approximately 1.9% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.96% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $169,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $263,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ZION opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 19.53%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $225.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Further Reading

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