Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 495,419 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961,969 shares of the company's stock after selling 495,419 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.86% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $118,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,316 shares of the company's stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 248,477 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,136.0% in the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 249,800 shares of the company's stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816,852 shares of the company's stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 175.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 199,563 shares of the company's stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 127,073 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,462 shares of the company's stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.4%

FMS opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.8716 dividend. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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