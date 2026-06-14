Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,436 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 416.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,021 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock worth $8,356,155,000 after buying an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,835,000 after buying an additional 360,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,646,000 after buying an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,018,813,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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